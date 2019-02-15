At Least 6 Dead In Aurora, Ill., Shooting, Including Gunman; 5 Police Wounded

Updated at 7 p.m. ET

A gunman who entered the Henry Pratt Company in Aurora, Ill., on Friday afternoon, armed with a handgun, killed five civilians, officials announced at a press conference. Five police officers were also wounded.

Police Chief Kristen Ziman said the gunman, identified as Gary Martin, 45, was killed in crossfire with officers. She did not suggest what motivated the gunman.

Martin is believed to have been an employee at the valve manufacturing company.

Two of the wounded officers have been airlifted to trauma centers in Chicago, Ziman said. A sixth officer suffered a knee injury.

Several other civilians were wounded in the incident.

"Every police officer dreads days like this one, yet these ... courageous Aurora officers and their colleagues did not hesitate to literally put their lives on the line today to stop further bloodshed," Chris Southwood, president of the state Fraternal Order of Police, said in a statement.

"These ... heroes willingly ran into harm's way to protect their fellow citizens and very nearly paid the ultimate price. We Illinoisans should be humbly grateful for their sacrifice, and we ask that you join us in praying that the injured civilians and police officers make a full and speedy recovery," he added.

A local hospital reported that three people involved in the shooting were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

John Probst, who said he's an employee at the valve manufacturing company, told ABC7 Chicago "that a man who worked there 'went ballistic' and was armed with a pistol."

Probst said he ran from the building after hearing shots and seeing at least one person bleeding.

BREAKING: Witness John Probst telling us on the air he saw shooter, who he says was a fellow employee, with a pistol and laser. Probst ran from building, heard shots and saw at least one person bleeding. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 15, 2019

Aurora officials sent out a tweet at 3:23 p.m. local time, alerting the public that police were responding to an active-shooter situation near the streets of Highland and Archer. About a half-hour later, they had apprehended a suspect.

ALERT: There is an active shooter near Highland and Archer. Aurora Police are on the scene. More information will be available soon. — City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) February 15, 2019

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

