Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Audubon Society: Two-Thirds of N. American Bird Species Face Climate Change Risk

By 6 minutes ago

Ana Paula Tavares, the executive director of Audubon New York and Audubon Connecticut
Credit Karen DeWitt

The Audubon Society is out with a study that shows two-thirds of bird species in North America are at risk of extinction if the region warms as 3 degrees Centigrade or around 5 degrees Fahrenheit. 

Capitol Correspondent Karen DeWitt spoke with Ana Paula Tavares, the executive director of Audubon New York and Audubon Connecticut. 

Tags: 
Audobon Society
birds

Related Content

Banding Birds At The Pine Bush

By Aug 2, 2019
Neil Gifford and a Pine Bush volunteer study a Prarie Warbler
Lucas Willard / WAMC

The Albany Pine Bush Preserve is a unique and important habitat for several native species.

On a cool summer morning, as the sun rises over the barrens, some volunteers are among the brush removing birds from several hanging nets.

The Healing Power Of Animals

By Jun 19, 2018
Book Cover - Birds of a Feather

Dr. Lorin Lindner is the Clinical Psychologist for Clinica Sierra Vista Behavioral Health. She initiated the use of animals to treat trauma in Veterans at the VA Hospital in Los Angeles; the first program of its kind. She is the President of the Board of the Association for Parrot C.A.R.E. and of the Lockwood Animal Rescue Center.

Animal lover though she was, Lorin Lindner was definitely not looking for a pet. Then came Sammy – a mischievous and extremely loud bright pink Moluccan cockatoo who had been abandoned. It was love at first sight. But Sammy needed a companion. Enter Mango, lover of humans, inveterate thief of precious objects. Realizing that there were many parrots in need of new homes, Dr. Lindner eventually founded a sanctuary for them.

Meanwhile, she began to meet homeless veterans on the streets of Los Angeles. Before long she was a full time advocate for these former service members, who were often suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Ultimately, Dr. Lindner created a program for them, too.

Eventually the two parts of her life came together when she founded Serenity Park, a unique sanctuary on the grounds of the Greater Los Angeles Veterans Administration Healthcare Center. She had noticed that the veterans she treated as a clinical psychologist and the parrots she had taken in as a rescuer quickly formed bonds. Men and women who had been silent in therapy would share their stories and their feelings more easily with animals.

Linder's book is "Birds of a Feather: A True Story of Hope and the Healing Power of Animals."

Ralph Gardner: Counting Down To Springtime

By Ralph Gardner Apr 14, 2018
Wren house
Ralph Gardner Jr.

Some years, this being one of them, spring needs a little encouragement. So I went out and bought a wren box at my local hardware store, Mario’s True Value in Valatie, NY.

Why Dinosaurs Matter

By Mar 9, 2018

Dr. Kenneth Lacovara has unearthed some of the largest dinosaurs ever to walk our planet, including the super-massive Dreadnoughtus, which at 65 tons weighs more than seven T. rex. In his quest to understand these titanic creatures that strain the human imagination, Lacovara blends exploration in remote locations across the globe with the latest imaging and modeling techniques from engineering to medicine.

He joined us to talk about his TED book "Why Dinosaurs Matter."

Birding 10/2/19

Wikimedia Commons: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ostrich_Ngorongoro_05.jpg

Rich Guthrie returns to Vox Pop to answer your birding questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.