Aly Raisman is one of the most decorated gymnasts in the world, winning six Olympic medals as captain of the U.S. women's gymnastics team. Now she is using her platform to promote body positivity, being an advocate for sexual abuse survivors, and pushing for systematic change within the world of women's gymnastics.

Her new book is "Fierce: How Competing For Myself Changed Everything."

Aly Raisman will be speaking at UAlbany SEFCU Arena December 3 at 7:30 p.m.