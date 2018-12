The Saratoga Performing Arts Center's Out of This World Festival features the first speaker series on the SPAC Stage. Attendees will sit in the orchestra chairs on the main stage of the SPAC amphitheater while renowned guest speakers lead captivating talks from the conductor’s podium on a variety of topics that bridge the worlds of art, science, and nature.

Speakers @ SPAC: Earth and Other Worlds is presented in cooperation with the Academy of American Poets. Science writer Dava Sobel ("Galileo’s Daughter;" "The Glass Universe") will be in conversation with poet, science writer, and author Diane Ackerman ("A Natural History of the Senses;" "The Human Age;" "The Zookeeper’s Wife"). Dava Sobel joined us.