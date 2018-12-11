"Astonishing Tales!" By Matt Geiger

Acclaimed author and humorist Matt Geiger's debut book, "The Geiger Counter: Raised by Wolves & Other Stories" was published in 2016. It won First Prize in the Midwest Book Awards and was named as a Finalist in the Next Generation Indie Book Awards and the American Book Fest. He is also the winner of numerous journalism awards.

In his new collection of stories and essays, "Astonishing Tales!* (Stories & Essays) *Your Astonishment May Vary," Geiger seeks to de-familiarize us from the world, from the smallest detail to the most cosmic mythology, in order to see it all as if for the first time. Turning his philosopher’s vision to his own abundant Neanderthal DNA, parenting, competitive axe throwing, old age, and much more, he sets out in search of comic profundity.