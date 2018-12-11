Related Program: 
The Roundtable

"Astonishing Tales!" By Matt Geiger

Acclaimed author and humorist Matt Geiger's debut book, "The Geiger Counter: Raised by Wolves & Other Stories" was published in 2016. It won First Prize in the Midwest Book Awards and was named as a Finalist in the Next Generation Indie Book Awards and the American Book Fest. He is also the winner of numerous journalism awards.

In his new collection of stories and essays, "Astonishing Tales!* (Stories & Essays) *Your Astonishment May Vary," Geiger seeks to de-familiarize us from the world, from the smallest detail to the most cosmic mythology, in order to see it all as if for the first time. Turning his philosopher’s vision to his own abundant Neanderthal DNA, parenting, competitive axe throwing, old age, and much more, he sets out in search of comic profundity.

matt geiger
astonishing tales
philosophy
humorist
essays
astonishment
mythology

Understanding Philosophy Through Cartoons

By Nov 28, 2018
Book Cover - I Think, Therefore I Draw: Understanding Philosophy Through Cartoons

Thomas Cathcart and Daniel Klein have been thinking deep thoughts and writing jokes for decades, and now they are here to help us understand Philosophy through cartoons, and cartoons through Philosophy. Covering topics as diverse as religion, gender, knowledge, morality, and the meaning of life (or the lack thereof), their new book is: "I Think, Therefore I Draw."

Daniel Klein and Thomas Cathcart studied philosophy together at Harvard in the last millennium. Danny has written comedy for Lily Tomlin, Flip Wilson, and others, and published scores of fiction and non-fiction books. Tom studied theology and managed health care organizations before linking up with Danny to write "Plato and a Platypus Walk into a Bar," "Aristotle and an Aardvark Go to Washington," and "Heidegger and a Hippo Walk through Those Pearly Gates."

The Lies That Bind: Rethinking Identity

By Nov 15, 2018
Book Cover for The Lies that Bind

Kwame Anthony Appiah pens The Ethicist column for the New York Times. He is the author of the prize-winning "Cosmopolitanism" among many other works. Appiah is a philosophy and law professor at NYU. The latest work from Kwame Anthony Appiah is, "The Lies That Bind: Rethinking Identity". Where he delves beneath the multitudinous obsession with identity whether by creed, country, color, class, or culture.

An Unknown World: Notes on the Meaning of the Earth by Jacob Needleman

By Mar 14, 2013

Philosopher Jacob Needleman joins us to discuss his book, An Unknown World: Notes on the Meaning of the Earth. The book explores the question: What is the purpose of life on Earth?

The Book Show #1287 - Daniel Klein

By Mar 19, 2013

    In his early 70s, author Daniel Klein came to terms with aging. Klein returned to the Greek village and philosophers he has visited for decades to discover authentic ways of aging.

In Travels with Epicurus: A Journey to a Greek Island in Search of a Fulfilled Life , he concludes that old age is a privilege to be savored, rather than a disease to be cured or a condition to be denied.

Lizz Free Or Die: Essays

By May 15, 2012

We welcome Lizz Winstead and speak with her about her book, Lizz Free or Die: Essays.