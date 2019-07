After the votes were counted on Election Day last November, six states, including New York, switched over from a two-party government to the governor’s office and both houses of the state legislature under the control of Democrats. What did that change bring about in new legislation?

Stateline, a news service affiliated with the Pew Charitable Trusts, took a closer look at the question. Barbara Barrett, managing editor of Stateline, spoke with WAMC’s Brian Shields about the power shift.