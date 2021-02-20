 Assemblyman McDonald On DeRosa Call, Cuomo's Emergency Powers, COVID Vaccine And More | WAMC
Midday Magazine

By 37 minutes ago
  • Democratic State Assemblyman John McDonald speaking Feb. 25, 2020.
    Jackie Orchard / WAMC

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s emergency pandemic powers could be rolled back as soon as Monday as the Democrat faces increasing scrutiny about his leadership. Capital Region State Assemblyman John McDonald is a Democrat from the 108th district. He was on the high-profile call with lawmakers and top Cuomo administration officials when Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa acknowledged withholding information about COVID-19 deaths of nursing home residents, citing a possible federal probe.

McDonald, who supports limiting some of the governor’s emergency powers, spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus about the phone call, his interactions with the Department of Health, and what comes next.

