Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Assemblyman D. Billy Jones Discusses Pot Legalization Potential And Other Legislative Issues

By 38 minutes ago
  • Assemblyman D. Billy Jones
    Assemblyman D. Billy Jones
    Assemblyman D. Billy Jones

Ever since the New York legislature adopted the new state budget without including a marijuana legalization provision, the prospects for legal pot in the Empire State have been uncertain.  There is word that legalization legislation is still being discussed in conference, but with the session ending in little more than a month, it’s unclear if lawmakers will act this year. On Thursday, 115th District Assemblyman D. Billy Jones was in Plattsburgh. The Democrat tells WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley while there’s talk about marijuana, the rank-and-file haven’t really delved into the issue since the budget deliberations.

“I know there’s discussions that go on you know around there but as far as conferencing on it we have not conferenced on it since the budget. And you know we’ll have to see how those talks continue through ‘til the end of session. I mean we have six more weeks of session and we’ll have to see where they where it leads to.”  

Assemblyman D. Billy Jones is in his second term serving a district that includes Clinton, Franklin and part of St. Lawrence counties.
 

Tags: 
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones
Billy Jones
B. Billy Jones
marijuana
New York Marijuana
New York Legislature
New York Assembly

Related Content

Veterans Services Organization Receives Funding For Expansion

By May 9, 2019
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones announces funding for North Country Veterans Association
Pat Bradley/WAMC

New York state Assemblyman D. Billy Jones was at the North Country Veterans Association in the Town of Plattsburgh Thursday afternoon to announce that state funding had been secured in the new budget for its expansion project.

North Country Assemblyman D. Billy Jones Discusses Passage Of New State Budget

By Apr 3, 2019
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones

North Country New York state Assemblyman D. Billy Jones was appointed to the General Government and Local Assistance Joint Budget Subcommittee during this year’s budget negotiations. His goal was to not allow local communities to get “lost in the shuffle” as money issues were hashed out.  After final passage of the budget bill, Speaker Carl Heastie noted that he had to “hold his nose” about some of the provisions.  Fellow Democrat Billy Jones tells WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley he agrees with the Assembly leader about the $175.5 billion plan.

Assemblyman D. Billy Jones Discusses Expectations For Second Term

By Jan 9, 2019
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones

Last week, Governor Andrew Cuomo delivered his inaugural address at Ellis Island. It was a speech with unsubtle jabs at the Trump administration’s immigration policies versus New York’s melting pot history. Today, lawmakers return to Albany for the new legislative session.
115th District state Assemblyman D. Billy Jones represents Clinton, Franklin and part of St. Lawrence counties. The Democrat tells WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley the governor had previously outlined his agenda, so the speech offered no real surprises.