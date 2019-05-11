Assemblyman D. Billy Jones Discusses Pot Legalization Potential And Other Legislative Issues

Ever since the New York legislature adopted the new state budget without including a marijuana legalization provision, the prospects for legal pot in the Empire State have been uncertain. There is word that legalization legislation is still being discussed in conference, but with the session ending in little more than a month, it’s unclear if lawmakers will act this year. On Thursday, 115th District Assemblyman D. Billy Jones was in Plattsburgh. The Democrat tells WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley while there’s talk about marijuana, the rank-and-file haven’t really delved into the issue since the budget deliberations.

“I know there’s discussions that go on you know around there but as far as conferencing on it we have not conferenced on it since the budget. And you know we’ll have to see how those talks continue through ‘til the end of session. I mean we have six more weeks of session and we’ll have to see where they where it leads to.”

Assemblyman D. Billy Jones is in his second term serving a district that includes Clinton, Franklin and part of St. Lawrence counties.

