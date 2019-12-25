Artificial Food Colors In Holiday Treats May Adversely Affect Children

Originally published on December 25, 2019 1:09 pm
It’s not just sugar that may be causing hyperactivity or increased attention deficit disorder in kids, especially around the holidays when they’re eating a lot of sweets.
Artificial food dyes may also impact behavior, though some scientists say there aren’t enough studies to warrant action.

