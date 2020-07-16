 Arrest Made In North Adams Shooting | WAMC

Arrest Made In North Adams Shooting

  • The seal of the the city of North Adams, Massachusetts
    North Adams

North Adams, Massachusetts city officials say an arrest was made Wednesday in connection with a non-fatal shooting Tuesday evening. 

The shooting took place on River Street.

“The suspect was a 15 year-old juvenile, so there’s not much more we can say other than to say that the suspect was transported both to our department and to a detention center in Worcester and was scheduled to appear in juvenile court for arraignment,” said Mayor Tom Bernard.

The city says the victim of the shooting – a 62 year-old man – continues to receive treatment at Albany Medical Center.

