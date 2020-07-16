Arrest Made In North Adams Shooting

MASS MoCA has finally reopened its doors to the public with new art ready for visitors to enjoy. The museum features more than 40,000 square feet of brand new exhibitions. Due to the pandemic, there are slight changes when visiting.

Visitors are asked to arrive with timed tickets that are purchased in advance. Sections in the museum that are under reservation only include James Turrell: Into the Light and Wendy Red Star’s Apsaalooke: Children of the large-Beaked Bird – which is in the KidSpace gallery.

The museum will also be hosting its first public concert on Saturday, July 18 with returning performer Treya Lam. To tell us more, we welcome MASS MoCA director Joe Thompson.