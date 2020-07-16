Arrest Made In North Adams Shooting

North Adams, Massachusetts city officials say an arrest was made Wednesday in connection with a non-fatal shooting Tuesday evening.
The shooting took place on River Street.
“The suspect was a 15 year-old juvenile, so there’s not much more we can say other than to say that the suspect was transported both to our department and to a detention center in Worcester and was scheduled to appear in juvenile court for arraignment,” said Mayor Tom Bernard.
The city says the victim of the shooting – a 62 year-old man – continues to receive treatment at Albany Medical Center.
