Arrest Made After Shots Fired In Pittsfield Altercation

Pittsfield, Massachusetts police are investigating a shooting following a car accident Thursday night.

Police say two cars were involved in the collision just after 10 p.m. by Palmer’s Variety Store at 221 Elm Street, resulting in an altercation between the parties in the respective vehicles that climaxed in gunfire.

Lieutenant Gary Traversa says one arrest was made.

“27-year-old William Hennessey of the Springfield area," he told WAMC. "He’s being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a weapon without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.”

No significant injuries were reported in the incident, which is still under investigation. Police say more arrests may be forthcoming.