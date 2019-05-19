Applications Due Monday From Bidders Looking To Sell Marijuana In Springfield

Final applications are due Monday from bidders looking to open the first recreational marijuana stores in the largest city in western Massachusetts.

Almost two dozen proposals for marijuana stores in Springfield were revealed publicly in advance of the final application deadline.

The applications will be reviewed and ranked by a committee appointed by Mayor Domenic Sarno.

"Who have the wherewithal financially, technology, health, medical to do this the right way," Sarno explained are some of the issues the evaluation panel will consider.

Sarno plans to permit just four marijuanna stores to open in the city initially.

In addition to securing a host community agreement with the mayor, cannabis store owners will also need to obtain a special permit from the City Council.