Apartment Complex Project To Include All Affordable Units

A Vermont nonprofit says a St. Johnsbury apartment complex project will have all affordable units instead of planned mixed-income housing.

Housing Vermont Vice President for Development Kathy Beyer told the city's housing committee the original plan for the Depot Square project isn't possible due to the building's design.

She says larger apartments, plus an outdoor area would be required to list some of the units at market rate.

The Caledonian-Record reports the $8 million rehabilitation project will reduce the apartment building to 38 units from its current 47.

The historic building was originally constructed in the late 1890s as the New Avenue Hotel.

Town officials have hoped the apartment complex will help spur a larger revitalization project for the downtown area.

