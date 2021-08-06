Any Questions #509: "Film Slips"

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel go to the movies.

Last week's challenge

Start with the name of a car first introduced in 1981 and closely associated with the 1980s. Rearrange the letters and you can spell the name of an evergreen shrub. What are the words?

Answer: DeLorean, Oleander



THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: FILM SLIPS

On-air questions: We’re all spending more time at home again, so let’s have some questions about movies. I’ll give you the plot of the movie based on the title with the typo in it and you give me the title with the typo in it. For example, if I said “1991 thriller about light fixtures that don’t make any noise” you would say “The Silence of the Lamps”.

1. 1956 epic about the set of divine rules governing the brewing of English Breakfast or similar beverages

2. 1981 historical drama about two-wheeled horse-drawn carriages made from thin strands of metal

3. 1965 musical about the place in the center of a baseball diamond that’s made from songs

4. 1971 crime drama about the supplier you contact when you need a tool used for tightening nuts and bolts

5. 1999 psychological thriller about what you learn in English class after you already know five ways to conjugate a verb



Extra credit

1. 1989 war drama about a trumpet that’s used to celebrate Independence Day

2. 1976 political drama about the entirety of the feeling of calmness experienced by the Commander in Chief



This week's challenge

Start with the phrase WRONG TITLES. Rearrange the letters to spell a four-letter word for a type of weather and a seven-letter word for what you might use to represent it in an arts-and-crafts project. What are the words?



ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. The Tea Commandments

2. Chariots of Wire

3. The Mound of Music

4. The Wrench Connection

5. The Sixth Tense



Extra credit

1. Horn on the Fourth of July

2. All the President’s Zen





