Any Questions #489: "Shades Of Green"

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel mark St. Patrick's Day with a show about shades of green.

Last week's challenge

Of the colleges to win consecutive men’s basketball NCAA tournament championships, which is located the furthest south?

Answer: Florida (2006 and 2007)



THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: SHADES OF GREEN

On-air questions: OK, Ian: this past Wednesday was St. Patrick’s Day, the annual celebration during which it is required by law that everything be dyed green (or something like that, please don’t fact-check me). Tonight, we’ll join in the celebration with a set of questions whose correct answers each contain a shade of green.

1. According to the title of the 1940 debut novel by Carson McCullers, which comes from a poem by Scottish poet William Sharp, the heart is a what?

2. What American playwright wrote the screenplay for the 1954 version of A Star is Born and collaborated with George S. Kaufman on a number of plays in the 1930s and 1940s, including Merrily We Roll Along and the Pulitzer-Prize winning You Can’t Take it With You?

3. What company, founded in Pennsylvania in 1964, has produced gold and silver medallions, coin sets, and other die-cast collectibles including the Civil War Chess Set, and from 1973 until 2000 had a companion “library” company that sold copies of public-domain classic novels?

4. Featuring a screenplay by Graham Greene, who also wrote a novella with the same title, the 1949 film The Third Man is widely considered one of the greatest British films of all time. It stars Joseph Cotten as an American who investigates the death of his friend, played by Orson Welles, who is named what?

5. What name comes chronologically first in an 18-member list that includes Scotty McCreery, Jordin Sparks, Fantasia Barrino, and Ruben Studdard?



Extra credit

1. What cartoon character was originally created in 1919 for a comic strip titled Thimble Theatre, a strip later renamed for a character that debuted 10 years after she did?

2. Named for its original North Carolina location, what Winston-Salem institution’s athletic teams are known as the Demon Deacons?



This week's challenge

Start with the phrase GREEN PARTY. Change one letter to a U and you can rearrange the result to spell a hyphenated word that you might use to describe a good book. What is the word?





ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Lonely hunter

2. Moss Hart

3. Franklin Mint

4. Harry Lime

5. Kelly Clarkson



Extra credit

1. Olive Oyl

2. Wake Forest University





