Any Questions #488: "N-C-A-A"

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel swap seats to stay off the NCAA bubble.

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase NUMBER, PLEASE. Change one letter to an S and you can rearrange the result to spell a seven-letter word for something a cat often seeks out and a five-letter word for what they might do in it. What are the words?

Answer: If you change an R to an S, you can spell SUNBEAM and SLEEP.



THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: N-C-A-A

On-air questions: Sunday is Selection Sunday, and a slightly altered NCAA Tournament starts on Thursday. It comes after a season where entire leagues didn’t finish due to COVID, and players didn’t lose a year of eligibility for playing in some cases a third of the normal number of games. At any rate, the tournament will no doubt have its share of upsets and buzzer beaters as usual. In honor of the Big Dance, we’ll play a game of categories today. I’ll give you a category, and you give me some possible answers starting with N,C, A, A.

1. European countries

2. U.S. state capitals

3. Popular breakfast cereal brands

4. MLB teams

5. U.S. Presidents’ last names



Extra credit

1. Best Picture Oscar nominees since 2000

2. Bands in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame



This week's challenge

Of the colleges to win consecutive men’s basketball NCAA tournament championships, which is located the furthest south?



ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Norway, The Netherlands, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Armenia, Albania, Andorra, Austria

2. Nashville, Carson City, Concord, Cheyenne, Columbus, Charleston, Atlanta, Albany, Augusta, Austin Annapolis

3. Nut-n-Honey, Nutri-Grain, Cheerios, Cap’n Crunch, Crispix, Chex, Corn Flakes, Corn Pops, Cracklin’ Oat Bran, Cocoa Krispies, Apple Jacks, All-Bran, Alpha-Bits

4. Nationals, Cardinals, Cubs, Astros, Angels, Athletics

5. Nixon, Carter, Coolidge, Cleveland, Clinton, Adams, Adams, Arthur



Extra credit

1. No Country For Old Men, Nebraska, Captain Phillips, Chocolat, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Chicago, Crash, Capote, Call Me By Your Name, Argo, Avatar, Atonement, Amour, American Sniper, Arrival, A Star Is Born

2. Nirvana, Nine Inch Nails, N.W.A., Cheap Trick, Chicago, Cream, Creedence Clearwater Revival, CSN, ABBA, Aerosmith, AC/DC





