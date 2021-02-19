Any Questions #485: "Presidential Last Names"

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel bring the show to the Hall of Presidents.

Last week's challenge

Name two seven-letter compound words that can be synonyms. As a hint, they both end with the same body part, and one is a word sometimes heard in NFL games. What are they?

Answer: SIDEARM, FIREARM



THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: PRESIDENTIAL LAST NAMES

On-air questions: Monday was Presidents Day, so it seems appropriate to have a quiz based on U.S. presidents. Specifically: I’ll read a list of descriptions of people, places, or things that all have the last name of the same U.S. president somewhere in their names and you have to determine what that presidential last name is.

1. Character portrayed by Eric McCormack on the NBC sitcom Will & Grace / Author who created the character Holly Golightly / 1998 film starring Jim Carrey as an unknowing participant in a television show

2. Common name for the prize officially known as the MacArthur Fellowship / Description of a university founded on territory provided as per an 1862 law / Artist who painted American Gothic

3. U.S. state capital with the most letters in its name / Character played by Isabel Sanford on All in the Family and on the spin-off series named for her character’s family / Band that released the 1967 album Surrealistic Pillow

4. Actor who voiced Cecil, the brother of Sideshow Bob, on The Simpsons / Buffalo, New York based automobile manufacturer from 1901 to 1938 / 1945 film for which Joan Crawford won the Academy Award for Best Actress

5. Co-writer and singer of the 1965 song “In the Midnight Hour” / Playwright who authored a series of ten works collectively known as The Pittsburgh Cycle / Volleyball in a 2000 film



Extra credit

1. Director who won Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for the same film / Character played by Mos Def in the 2005 film adaptation of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy / Musician who duetted with Ozzy Osbourne on the 1989 hit song “Close My Eyes Forever”

2. Actress whose final public performance was in the play Love Letters opposite James Earl Jones in 2007 / Singer-songwriter named Woman of the Decade (2010s) by Billboard magazine / Author of the “Conversation poems”, published between 1795 and 1807

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase U.S. PRESIDENTS. Add a letter and you can rearrange the result to spell a three-letter word and a ten-letter word that both name things you might wear with a suit. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Truman

2. Grant

3. Jefferson

4. Pierce

5. Wilson



Extra credit

1. Ford

2. Taylor





