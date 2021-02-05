Any Questions #484: "Also A Super Bowl Championship"

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel swap seats for a quiz about the big game.

Last week's challenge

Start with the name HENRY AARON. Add a letter and you can rearrange the result to spell a five-letter word and a six-letter word that both name types of birds. What are the words?

Answer: Add a C and you can spell CANARY and HERON.



THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: ALSO A SUPER BOWL CHAMPION

On-air questions: OK, Mike: The big game is Sunday. For this year’s Super Bowl, betting is expected to be down and Super Bowl parties are discouraged. But before you cry into your wings and onion dip, we’ll kick off the hours of pre-game coverage with a quiz I’m calling “Also A Super Bowl Champion.”



1. Winners of Super Bowl XI (11) and XV (15): one-time Ralph Nader staffers, a backing band for Paul Revere formed in 1958, Civil War-era adherents of William Quantrill

2. With the most Super Bowl appearances (11) and tied for the most wins (six): John Jay, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, and Alexander Hamilton, to name a few

3. Debuting in 1967 but reaching so far just one Super Bowl XLIV (44), which it won: Francis of Assisi, Kateri Tekakwitha, John the Baptist

4. In their second Super Bowl Sunday after winning Super Bowl XXXVII (37): Barbarossa, Henry Morgan, Edward Teach.

5. Although they lost two in three years in the following decade, this franchise’s back-to-back wins in Super Bowl VII (7) and VIII (8) include the only undefeated season in NFL history: Flipper and Ecco, in popular culture?



Extra credit

1. They haven’t been in the big game since the year before the moon landing: Boeing 707, DC-10, F-35

2. 1-1 in the big game, with appearances in Super Bowls XLI (41) and XX (20): Ted, Paddington, Baloo



This week's challenge

Name two seven-letter compound words that can be synonyms. As a hint, they both end with the same body part, and one is a word sometimes heard in NFL games. What are they?



ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Raiders (The Raiders won two Super Bowls while based in Oakland but none during their two stints in Los Angeles or since moving to Las Vegas in 2020)

2. Patriots (Founded in 1960 as the Boston Patriots, the franchise didn’t win a Super Bowl until 2001, meaning all of its championships came in that amazing Belichick-Brady run between 2001 and 2020)

3. Saints (after Hurricane Katrina, the Saints played four games at LSU’s Tiger Stadium, three at the Alamodome in San Antonio, and one at Giants Stadium)

4. Buccaneers (Of course, quarterback Tom Brady will try to break his own record and once again become the oldest ever at that position to win a Super Bowl; this game also marks the first time a team is playing in its home stadium)

5. Dolphins (the Dolphins have played in five Super Bowls but none since 1984)



Extra credit

1. Jets (the Jets won their only Super Bowl appearance in Super Bowl III)

2. Bears



