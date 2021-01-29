Any Questions #483: Hammers

When you're a hammer, everything looks like a nail, as WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel find out.

Last week's challenge

Joe Biden is the 17th U.S. Senator to become president. In the 20th Century, three former Senators would ascend to both the vice presidency and then presidency. Who are they?

Answer: Truman, LBJ, Nixon



THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: HAMMERS

On-air questions: Last week we lost one of the greats in Major League Baseball: Hank Aaron passed away at age 86. Known as “Hammerin’ Hank”, Aaron played a season with the Indianapolis Clowns in the Negro Leagues and then 23 season in MLB: 21 of those with the Braves during their time in both Milwaukee and Atlanta and another two years back in Milwaukee with the Brewers. He still holds the MLB records for career RBIs, career total bases, career extra-base hits, and career all-star appearances. In honor of the great Hank Aaron, this week our questions are about hammers.

1. Named for a 19th-century Swedish collector, a 300-year-old instrument called The Hammer sold in 2006 for more than $3.5 million, which was at the time the highest amount paid for a musical instrument at auction. Made by Antonio Stradivari, what type of instrument is The Hammer?

2. Considered to be a tactical advantage, the hammer is what teams call the final stone that is thrown in an end (usually by the skip of the team, but not always) in what sport?

3. First appearing in 1947’s I, the Jury, what private investigator was the protagonist in novels by author Mickey Spillane and was portrayed in three television series in the 1980s and 1990s by actor Stacy Keach?

4. What song, written by Pete Seeger and Lee Hays in 1949 and first recorded by The Weavers the following year, achieved greater commercial success with a version released by The Mamas and The Papas in 1962 that would win a Grammy Award for Best Folk Recording?

5. Three bones called the malleus, the incus, and the stapes – also known as the hammer, the anvil, and the stirrup – are located in the inner section of what part of the human body?



Extra credit

1. What type of hammer is named for the two shapes (one flat, one rounded) at each end of its head?

2. A woman named Joan, a teacher, and a judge all fall victim to what implement from a 1969 song?



This week's challenge

Start with the name HENRY AARON. Add a letter and you can rearrange the result to spell a five-letter word and a six-letter word that both name types of birds. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Violin

2. Curling

3. Mike Hammer

4. If I Had a Hammer

5. Ear



Extra credit

1. Ball-peen hammer

2. Maxwell’s silver hammer





