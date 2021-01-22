Any Questions #482: "In"Auguration

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel swap seats for an "inaugural" show.

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase ACCIDENT PRONE. Rearrange the letters to spell a four-letter noun and an nine-letter adjective that both apply to the Cs in the word “vaccine.” What are the words?

Answer: PAIR and CONNECTED



THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “IN”AUGURATION DAY

On-air questions: OK, Mike: This was an important week in American history, as President Joe Biden was inaugurated in one of the more muted ceremonies on record. Biden is the oldest president ever at 78 and the nation’s 46th president. In honor of the new administration, all of today’s correct answers can be made up of letters in the word “inauguration.”



1. Wolf, with an ebony fingerboard and played from 1973 to 1993; Tiger, 13.5 pounds and played from 1979 to 1995; and Alligator, played from 1971 to 1973, are three of what instrument famous to Grateful Dead fans?

2. Getting its name from the Malay for “man of the forest,” a third species of what type of great ape, announced in 2017, has only 800 known members?

3. For example: Pi, Golden, strikeout-to-walk, Twitter

4. The National Weather Service in Miami warned that what type of herbivorous lizard, found as far and wide as Hawaii, Brazil, Texas and Puerto Rico, could fall from trees over the holidays last month with temperatures forecast to be in the 30s — below the 45-degree threshold where their bodies typically go dormant?

5. Named collectively for a ship, what word describes Euphemus, Hylas, Admetus, Heracles, and many others who accompanied Jason?



Extra credit

1. Game Five of the 2008 World Series between the Phillies and the Rays began on October 27th and didn’t end until October 29th, when the final three innings were played. What was the reason?

2. What you are doing if you’re marking Tishrei 10 in the Hebrew calendar, which typically occurs during a late summer or fall date in the Gregorian calendar?



This week's challenge

Joe Biden is the 17th U.S. Senator to become president. In the 20th Century, four former Senators would ascend to both the vice presidency and then presidency. Who are they?



ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Guitar (these are some of Jerry Garcia’s guitars; wolf got its name from a cartoon sticker Garcia placed on the bottom of the guitar)

2. Orangutan (the World Wildlife Foundation says the Tapanuli orangutan joins the Bornean and Sumatran species; the new species lives in North Sumatra)

3. Ratio (the Twitter ratio refers to a tweet that receives more replies than retweets or favorites, including a famous example of a post by pundit Chris Cillizza titled “In defense of Ivanka Trump”)

4. Iguana (Although it sounds kind of funny, officials warn that iguanas can grow up to 20 lbs and five feet, so you don’t want a cold one landing on you from a tree)

5. Argonaut



Extra credit

1. Rainout

2. Atoning





