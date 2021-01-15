Any Questions #481: Nice “Two C” You

This week, WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel CC each other.

Last week's challenge

Start with a two-word everyday item that is usually protected. Add an A and you can rearrange the letters to spell a one-word product used to protect things. What are the words?

Answer: CELL PHONE, CELLOPHANE



THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: NICE “TWO C” YOU

On-air questions: OK, Ian: the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine has begun, both in New York and across the country. The plan is to administer two doses of the vaccine to each person, but these questions are going to focus on another pair related to the vaccine: the letter C. Specifically, each correct answer will have two consecutive letter Cs, like the word “vaccine.”

1. What actress has starred in four films directed by her husband Ben Falcone – Superintelligence, Tammy, The Boss, and Life of the Party – the last three for which she also has co-screenwriter and co-producer credits?

2. After the passage of the Pure Food and Drug Act in 1906, Harvey Wiley, the director of the chemistry bureau of the FDA, said to then-President Theodore Roosevelt, “Everyone who ate that sweet corn was deceived. He thought he was eating sugar, when in point of fact he was eating a coal tar product totally devoid of food value and extremely injurious to health.” To what substance was Wiley referring?

3. “To every thing there is a season / A time for every purpose under the heaven” are the first lines of the third chapter of what book of the Bible that contains the words that Pete Seeger adapted for his 1959 song “Turn! Turn! Turn!”, which later became a hit for The Byrds in the mid 1960s?

4. What is partially defined as the northernmost point at which the center of the sun is just visible at noon on the December solstice, and is currently located at just over 66 degrees north latitude, a position which takes it through the Seward Peninsula in Alaska, Baffin Island in Nunavut, and the Lapland region of Finland?

5. What is the most common name in the U.S. for the object made of twelve regular pentagons and twenty regular hexagons that usually weighs between 14 and 16 ounces, measures between 27 and 28 inches in circumference, and is inflated to a pressure between 9 and 16 pounds per square inch?



Extra credit

1. What game does James Bond play in six films, including Dr. No, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, and GoldenEye?

2. Ten years before winning the award, who appeared in a 1989 commercial in which she exclaimed, "Eleven years without an Emmy! What does a person have to do around here to get an Emmy?"



This week's challenge

Start with the phrase ACCIDENT PRONE. Rearrange the letters to spell a four-letter noun and an eight-letter adjective that both apply to the Cs in the word “vaccine.” What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Melissa McCarthy

2. Saccharin

3. Ecclesiastes

4. Arctic Circle

5. Soccer ball



Extra credit

1. Baccarat

2. Susan Lucci





