Any Questions #480: Christmas "Wrapping"

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel recycle the wrapping paper for the first show of 2021.

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase CLEANING OUT. Change one letter to a T and you can rearrange the result to spell a five-letter word and a six-letter word for two rooms you might find in a house. What are the words?

Answer: Change an N to a T and you can spell ATTIC and LOUNGE.



THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: CHRISTMAS “WRAPPING”

On-air questions: The holidays are behind us and it’s definitely time to take down that Christmas tree. But before we say goodbye to yuletide, let’s recycle the wrapping paper. Each correct answer this week will be wrapped inside one of the words in the question. Which one is up to you to figure out.

1. Famously 555 feet tall, the Washington Monument is estimated to be made up of 80,000 of what measurement?

2. According to Yelp, Takumi Izakaya Bar and Raku Sushia are among the 10 best Sacramento restaurants for what food?

3. Two-time British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli died about 36 years before the Balfour Declaration laid the groundwork for what new UN member in 1948?

4. Harrison Ford returned to the Star Wars franchise in 2015’s “The Force Awakens,” only to have his character, Han Solo, killed by whom?

5. What is the first name of author of “Fear of Flying,” a novel that begins with a journalist heading to Austria from America?



Extra credit

1. Along the bottom of a painting by Michelangelo known as the Sistine Madonna you’ll find two of what type of celestial being, also known as a cherub?

2. North of Nigeria, what country’s capital is Niamey, 587 miles from Nigeria’s capital of Abuja?



This week's challenge

Start with a two-word everyday item that is usually protected. Add an A and you can rearrange the letters to spell a one-word product used to protect things. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Tons (The National Park Service says that’s the above-ground portion, but with the foundation the structure is about 100,000 tons)

2. Ramen

3. Israel

4. His son (Kylo Ren)

5. Erica (Jong)



Extra credit

1. Angel

2. Niger







