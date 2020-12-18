Any Questions #479: "Leftover Questions No. 10"

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel clear out the trivia cupboard.

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase PLAYING CARD. Rearrange the letters to spell a five-letter word and a six-letter word that are antonyms. What are the words?

Answer: You can rearrange the letters to spell ANGRY and PLACID.



THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: LEFTOVER QUESTIONS #10

On-air questions: It’s our final show of 2020 and, as it has in the nine years before this, it once again means it’s time for our annual Any Questions? clearance sale, in which we clear the inventory of unused questions from categories we’ve done in 2020. Please make your selections carefully as this year we can’t accept any returns in order to ensure the safety of our employees. We thank you for your business, of course.

1. [#438: Hearts] The globe variety of what plant, a domesticated variety of thistle, contains a cluster of individual leaves and an edible base known as a “heart”?

2. [#446: Space] What was inspired by a California attraction called the Matterhorn Bobsleds, was originally planned to have four separate tracks instead of the two that were built, is located just east of Cinderella Castle, and opened to the public in January of 1975, two years before its California counterpart welcomed its first riders?

3. [#459: MLB Team Names] The word “nosism” is the general term for the use of a plural pronoun such as “us” or “our” to refer to oneself. A specific version of nosism is the pluralis majestatis, or majestic plural, which is commonly referred to by what two-word name?

4. [#462: Tests] A 1963 treaty signed in Moscow by the United States, the Soviet Union, and the United Kingdom, and since ratified by 123 other countries, is commonly abbreviated NTBT. The “TBT” part of the name stands for “test ban treaty”. What word does the letter N stand for?

5. [#476: Dark] The 1988 novel The Long Dark Tea-Time of the Soul is one of two books written by Douglas Adams about a detective named Dirk Gently. The books were published amidst the five installments in what came to be known as the “increasingly inaccurately named” trilogy that began in 1979 with what famous science-fiction novel?



Extra credit

1. [#440: PEN-] What name was given to a mode of transportation in the 1870s and 1880s (the first such vehicle of its type) that referenced its resemblance to two common round objects, one much larger than the other?

2. [#464: -END] What 2013 film is the third installment in Edgar Wright’s Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy, following 2004’s Shaun of the Dead and 2007’s Hot Fuzz?



This week's challenge

Start with the phrase CLEANING OUT. Change one letter to a T and you can rearrange the result to spell a five-letter word and a six-letter word for two rooms you might find in a house. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Artichoke

2. Space Mountain

3. Royal we

4. Nuclear

5. The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy



Extra credit

1. Penny-farthing

2. The World’s End





