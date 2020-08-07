Any Questions #461: Dog Days

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel swap seats for a different breed of show.

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase ANSWER PAIRS. Rearrange the letters to spell a six-letter word for what you might do to your ankle and a five-letter word for what you might do right after that. What are the words?

Answer: SPRAIN and SWEAR.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: DOG DAYS

On-air questions: This is our first show of August, and traditionally we are right in the middle of the dog days of summer. The dog days get their name from the fact that the Dog Star, Sirius, is in the same area of the sky as the sun during this time. In honor of the dog days, each correct answer today will be a breed of dog in other words.

1. A fleet of 1,700 vehicles that boasts extra legroom, power outlets and free Wi-Fi; or part gin or vodka, part grapefruit juice, and a lime to garnish.

2. A graduate of Wofford, Hiram, St. Francis College of New York or Boston University.

3. Sisters June, Ruth and Anita; a yad, which usually accompanies a Torah; or the Red Star Tec Wireless PR-819

4. At various times during their matches: Olympians Kerri Walsh Jennings, Misty May-Treanor, Logan Tom, Steve Timmons and Karch Kiraly.

5. And finally, this one has two acceptable answers: Butterbean, Irish Micky Ward, Aturo “Thunder” Gatti, and “Baby” Joe Mesi, to name a few.

Extra credit

1. Name of British Navy vessels, the third of which traveled to South America in the 1830s, was renamed Watch Vessel 7 in 1863 and sold for scrap in 1870.

2. Biblically speaking, the occupation of Abraham, Moses and King David.

This week's challenge

Start with the word POMERANIAN. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a four-letter type of writing and a six-letter place found in literature. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Greyhound (Greyhound was founded in 1914 and now serves 2,400 destinations in North America)

2. Terrier (Some famous B.U. grads include Martin Luther King Jr., Howard Stern, Julianne Moore, seven U.S. Senators and 11 U.S. governors)

3. Pointer (The Pointer Sisters have now reached meme-level fame thanks to Jesse Spano’s addled cover of “I’m So Excited” on season two of “Saved By The Bell”)

4. Setter (Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor teamed to win the gold medal in beach volleyball in the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Olympics)

5. Boxer or, in slang, pug

Extra credit

1. Beagle (Naturalist Charles Darwin later published a book commonly known as The Voyage of the Beagle, chronicling the expedition that contributing to his theory of natural selection)

2. Shepherd (King David in some readings was one of eight sons of Jesse, and he got his start looking after his father’s flocks)