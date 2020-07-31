 Any Questions #460: "What's In The Middle No. 3" | WAMC
WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel are back in the middle. 

Last week's challengeStart with the phrase OPENING DAYS. Change one letter to an R and you can rearrange the result to spell a five-letter word for part of a sink and a six-letter word for something you often find in a sink. What are the words?Answer: If you change the Y to a D, you can spell DRAIN and SPONGE. THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: WHAT’S IN THE MIDDLE #3On-air questions: Ok, Ian: this week we’re going to play another round of What’s In The Middle? I’ll give you two members of a certain category and your job is to give me the two other members of that same category that fall alphabetically between mine. For example, if I said “British Columbia / Newfoundland and Labrador”, you would say “Manitoba” and “New Brunswick” because those are the two Canadian provinces whose names are alphabetically between the two I said. This time, I’ll also give you the categories. 1. Two-word titles of Charles Dickens novels: Bleak House / Hard Times2. Films starring Will Smith: After Earth / Bad Boys3. Last names of people who have had their number retired by the New York Yankees: Mantle / Mattingly 4. Bands in the rock and Roll Hall of Fame whose names are “The” followed by a plural noun: The Stooges / The Ventures5. Muppets on The Muppet Show: Sam the Eagle / Swedish Chef Extra credit1. Poker hands: Flush / high card2. Gifts from The Twelve Days of Christmas: Gold rings / maids a-milking This week's challengeStart with the phrase ANSWER PAIRS. Rearrange the letters to spell a six-letter word for what you might do to your ankle and a five-letter word for what you might do right after that. What are the words?    ANSWERSOn-air questions1. David Copperfield, Great Expectations2. Aladdin, Ali3. Maris, Martin4. The Supremes, The Temptations5. Scooter, Statler Extra credit1. Four of a kind, full house2. Ladies dancing, lords a-leaping 

