WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel reprise an old favorite.

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase LONG DISTANCES. Rearrange the letters to spell two words (six letters and seven letters) that name things made by pouring a substance into molds. What are the words?

Answer: The words are INGOTS and CANDLES.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: BEFORE AND AFTER #7

On-air questions: We haven’t played a round of Before and After in a while, so this week we’re going to play a round of Before and After. To refresh everyone’s memories: the answer to each question is a combination of two things, where the final word of the first thing is the same as the first word of the second thing, like “Oliver Twist and Shout”.

1. What classic 1969 album features songs about the Sun King, Her Majesty, and a PBS series about the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants?

2. What 2000 movie starring Ashton Kutcher and Seann William Scott recounts their efforts to locate their missing NPR automotive repair/advice podcast?

3. What 1964 children's book is about a building that has an Inventing Room, a Fizzy-Lifting Drink Room, and a Chewing Gum Stretching Room, and is located near a Cold-War era crossing between East Berlin and West Berlin?

4. What landmark 1803 court case established judicial review and held that U.S. courts can strike down laws that are contrary to the U.S. Constitution, especially those about a famous New York City sports venue?

5. What song by Public Enemy that was featured in the 1989 movie "Do the Right Thing" was also used by James K. Polk as a campaign slogan to further his goal of annexing land in the Pacific Northwest up to a certain line of latitude?

Extra credit

1. What long-running musical, which had more than 2500 performances on Broadway between 2003 and 2009, was inspired by children's television shows such as Sesame Street and is about a home-shopping channel?

2. What song, the title track from Milli Vanilli's debut album, is about an HBO anthology series that has starred, at various times, Matthew McConaughey and Mahershala Ali?

This week's challenge

Start with the words TWO PHRASES. Change one letter to a P and you can rearrange the result to spell a six-letter word for a person you see in a church and a four-letter word for things you see in a church. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Downton Abbey Road

2. Dude, Where’s My Car Talk?

3. Checkpoint Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

4. Marbury v. Madison Square Garden

5. “Fifty-Four Forty or Fight the Power”

Extra credit

1. Avenue QVC

2. “Girl, You Know It’s True Detective”