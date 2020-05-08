Any Questions #449: "Which Came First?"

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel try to reassess the meaning of time.

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase CHICAGO SEVEN. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a six-letter underground activity, and a six-letter sound associated with that activity. What are the words?

Answer: CAVING and ECHOES.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: WHICH CAME FIRST?

On-air questions: All right, Ian: time is somewhat of an abstract concept these days, so let's try to reacquaint you with the idea of events happened in a chronological order and play a game of "Which Came First?"

1. Jell-O, Mello Yello, Marshmallow Fluff

2. The Philadelphia Eagles win a Super Bowl, The Eagles release their first album, Neil Armstrong says "the Eagle has landed"

3. Bruno Mars, Venus Williams, Men Are from Mars, Women Are From Venus

4. Mickey Mouse, Mickey Rooney, Mickey Mantle

5. Alex Trebek's first episode of Jeopardy!, Richard Dawson's first episode of Family Feud, Bob Barker's first episode of The Price is Right

Extra credit

1. Election of Ulysses Grant, the 18th president, Admission of Louisiana, the 18th state, Passage of Prohibition, the 18th Amendment to the Constitution

2. American Red Cross, Chicago White Sox, Pabst Blue Ribbon

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase FIRST IN ORDER. Add a letter and you can spell a four-letter word for something many woks are made of and a nine-letter hyphenated word that might describe something after it comes out of a wok. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Jell-o (1897)

2. Neil Armstrong says "the Eagle has landed" (1969)

3. Venus Williams (1980)

4. Mickey Rooney (1920)

5. Bob Barker's first episode of The Price is Right (September 4, 1972)

Extra credit

1. Admission of Louisiana, the 18th state (1812)

2. Pabst Blue Ribbon (1844)