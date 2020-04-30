Any Questions #448: "Word-Numeral"

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel switch seats, but try to remain A-1.

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase HOME THEATER. Change one letter to an M and you can rearrange the result to spell a four-letter word for a subject learned in school and a seven-letter word for something you might learn about in that subject. What are the words?

Answer: MATH, THEOREM. (Change one E to an M)

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: WORD-NUMERAL

On-air questions: Mike, we’ve heard a lot this year about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has upended everyday life in hotspots across the world. On today’s show, all correct answers will follow a similar format: word and numeral.

1. Appearing in the 1994 sequel “Closing Time,” Captain John Yossarian originally appeared in what 1961 American novel and was portrayed by Alan Arkin in the 1970 film adaptation?

2. Reflecting former member Tom DeLonge’s long-standing interest in UFOs, what band’s 1999 album “Enema of the State” includes the song “Aliens Exist” along with singles “What’s My Age Again?” and “All The Small Things?”

3. Released in 1985 with much of the action taking place in Las Vegas and the Soviet Union, what film’s cast includes Brigitte Nielsen, Burt Young, Talia Shire, and as himself, James Brown?

4. On July 16, 2019, 88-year-old Michael Collins was among the attendees at Launch Pad 39A on Merritt Island in Florida to mark the 50th anniversary of what?

5. What name is shared by a candy bar originally made by Hershey’s, a New York state lottery game, and a jazz standard released in 1959 with Dave Brubeck on piano?

Extra credit

1. Although they won their only World Series representing the American League in 2017, the Astros spent 51 seasons in the National League. What was the name of the franchise for its first three seasons, beginning in 1962?

2. Now home to the Roundabout Theatre Company, what club opened this week in 1977 and hosted a closing-night party less than three years later?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase CHICAGO SEVEN. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a six-letter underground activity, and a six-letter sound associated with that activity. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Catch-22 (And in 2019, Catch-22 returned to screens for the second time as a six-part Hulu series executive produced by George Clooney)

2. Blink-182 (DeLonge was replaced in the band by Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba in 2015; the band was known simply as Blink but added the number to avoid a conflict with an Irish band named Blink)

3. Rocky IV (I left off two actors here, Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren, who reprised their roles as Rocky and Drago in Creed II in 2018)

4. Apollo 11 (Collins and Buzz Aldrin were both in attendance to mark the anniversary of the start of the first moon landing mission, July 20, 1969) — as a bonus question, what was the name the booster rocket that propelled the Americans out of orbit? (Saturn V)

5. Take Five

Extra credit

1. Colt .45s (Although they won just 64 games, the Colt .45s finished in eight place out of 10 teams that year, with the 40-120 Mets in last.

2. Studio 54