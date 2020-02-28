Any Questions #440: "PEN-"

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel refill their "pens."

Last week's challenge

Start with the name of a company much in the news this year. Remove two consecutive letters also often mentioned in the news and you can spell the former name of a country. What are the words?

Answer: BURISMA, BURMA

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: "PEN-"

On-air questions: Today is February 28th, which is usually the last day of February. But since 2020 is a leap year, the 28th is the second-to-last – the penultimate – day of February. To commemorate the day before Leap Day, each of the answers will begin with the letters PEN, as in "penultimate."

1. By what two-word name do we know a report officially titled Report of the Office of the Secretary of Defense Vietnam Task Force that was in 2011 declassified and released into the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum, 40 years after it was published in a series of articles in the New York Times?

2. They have appeared as themselves in a video for the hip-hop group Run-DMC and in episodes of The West Wing and The Simpsons, and (as of today) they hold the record for the longest-running headlining act in Las Vegas history. Who are they?

3. What two-word phrase fills in the blank from the beginning of Rule 24.1 in the 2019-2020 official rules of the National Hockey League: "A _______ is designed to restore a scoring opportunity which was lost as a result of a foul being committed by the offending team, based on the parameters set out in these rules."

4. Deriving from a Greek word meaning "five scrolls", what name is given to the first five books of the Hebrew Bible – from Genesis through Deuteronomy – a collection sometimes referred to as the five books of Moses and also the group referred to by the most familiar meaning of the word "Torah"?

5. What substance, according to the most famous version of the story, was discovered by Alexander Fleming in September of 1928 when he found a Petri dish that was accidentally left uncovered and had been contaminated by a mold that prevented the spread of a bacteria in the dish?

Extra credit

1. The two-word name of what cultural group in the Northeast references the area they settled in and the fact that they were immigrants from Germany (not the Netherlands, as is sometimes misunderstood)?

2. What common object very often has a small metal part called a ferrule?

This week's challenge

Start with the word PENULTIMATE. Change one letter to an S and you can spell a five-letter word for a person associated with religion and a six-letter word for a building associated with religion. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Pentagon Papers

2. Penn & Teller

3. Penalty shot

4. Pentateuch

5. Penicillin

Extra credit

1. Pennsylvania Dutch

2. Pencil