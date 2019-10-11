Any Questions #424: "SNL Five-Timers"

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel audition for Lorne Michaels.

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase CB RADIO USERS. Drop one letter and you can rearrange the result to spell the nickname of an NFL team and the nickname of a Major League Baseball team. What are the words?

Answer: If you drop the O, you can spell RAIDERS and CUBS.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE FIVE-TIMERS CLUB

On-air questions: On October 11, 1975, NBC's Saturday Night debuted. Hosted by George Carlin and featuring musical performances by Billy Preston and Janis Ian, that first show is the first of 873 episodes aired from Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The March 26, 1977 episode was the first one broadcast under the name Saturday Night Live, which was now available because of the cancellation of Saturday Night Live with Howard Cosell, which had been cancelled by ABC the year before. To commemorate the debut of Saturday Night Live, this week I've brought five questions about a five associated with the show: the group of people who have hosted the show at least five times, known as the Five-Timers Club.

1. Actress Candice Bergen was the first woman to host Saturday Night Live, appearing on a November, 1975, episode. She became the first woman to join the Five-Timers Club when she hosted on May 19, 1990, two days before she appeared as the title character in the finale of the second season of what sitcom?

2. The most recent actor to join the Five-Timers Club is Jonah Hill, who hit the mark in November of 2018. Hill was scheduled to host in November of 2007, but his episode, along with seven others, were cancelled because of what event announced by the Writers Guild of America earlier that month?

3. In November of 1982, actress Drew Barrymore became the youngest person to host SNL (she was seven years old at the time), a distinction she still holds as of 2019. Barrymore entered the Five-Timers Club with her 2007 hosting appearance, and two years later she hosted for a sixth time to mark the occasion of her directorial debut of what film starring Ellen Page as a teenager who joins a roller derby team?

4. Hosting for the first time in October of 2011, actress Melissa McCarthy became a member of the Five-Timers Club on May 11, 2017. McCarthy first rose to television prominence with her portrayal of Sookie St. James, the chef at the Independence Inn in Stars Hollow, Connecticut, which is owned by her best friend Lorelai on what comedy/drama series?

5. What member of the Five-Timers Club also appeared as the musical guest on three of the shows he hosted, performing such songs as "Señorita", "Cry Me A River", and "Suit & Tie"?

Extra credit

1. Steve Martin was one of two hosts entered the Five-Timers Club within two years of their first hosting appearances. His first episode on October 23, 1976, was recorded in Brooklyn, due to Studio 8H being used for coverage for what event taking place the following month?

2. What singer/songwriter was accepted into the Five-Timers Club due to his numerous appearances as a musical guest, despite his only having hosted four times, including one episode in 1987 during which a U.S. senator that shares his name joined him during the monologue?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase FIVE-TIME HOST. Add a letter and you can rearrange the result to spell a five-letter word for someone a lawyer might prosecute in court and a seven-letter word for things that lawyers use as part of their case against someone in court. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Murphy Brown

2. Strike

3. Whip It

4. Gilmore Girls

5. Justin Timberlake

Extra credit

1. U.S. presidential election

2. Paul Simon