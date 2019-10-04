Any Questions #423: "C-B"

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel are back for a new quiz, good buddy.

Last week's challenge

Start with the name of a rapper who has had two of the highest-selling albums of the 2000s. Add an I, rearrange the letters, and you can spell the three-word name of a song by the band whose 2000 collection of No. 1 hits also sold more than 30 million copies. What is the song and what is the band? As a hint, this rapper goes by a single name.

Answer: EMINEM, add an I, spell “I Me Mine.”

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: C- B-

On-air questions: Today is October 4, or 10-4. 10-4 is one of the signals in what is commonly called the "ten code", used primarily by law enforcement and CB radio users, in which shorthands for questions or statements are formed by following the number ten with another number. Some of these shorthands have entered the popular vernacular, including 10-4 (meaning "message received") and the phrase "what's your twenty?" which derives from the code 10-20 and means "where are you?" To commemorate the CB radio ten code, each correct answer this week will have the initials C. B.

1. She won her first Emmy Award in 1962 for her performance on The Garry Moore Show, received an Emmy Award in 1968 for her work on her self-titled variety show, was honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2013, and was the first recipient in 2019 of the Golden Globe Award for Achievement in Television, which was named for her. Who is she?

2. What estuary, whose name derives from an Algonquian word meaning a village at a big river, has a drainage basin that covers some 64,000 square miles between six states and is separated from the Atlantic Ocean by the Delmarva Peninsula?

3. Who co-authored a 1974 book that was adapted into a film in 1976 starring Dustin Hoffman as him, and wrote a follow-up book that same year with the same co-author titled The Final Days?

4. What member of the USA Men's Basketball National Team – the team that won gold medals in the 1992 and 1996 Summer Olympics, known by the nickname the "Dream Team" – set an Olympic record in 1992 when he scored 30 points in a game and led the 1996 team in scoring, rebounds, and field goal percentage?

5. What is the name shared by a 1995 comedy film directed by Michael Moore about strained relations between the U.S. and its neighbor to the north and the fourth ingredient in Eggs Benedict, along with the eggs, Hollandaise sauce, and an English muffin?

Extra credit

1. What author used a pseudonym with her real initials when in 1846 she published a book of poetry along with her two sisters, who also used similar pseudonyms?

2. Who earned the nickname "Angel of the Battlefield" after she assisted a surgeon in Virginia in 1862 and tended to wounded soldiers during subsequent battles?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase CB RADIO USERS. Drop one letter and you can rearrange the result to spell the nickname of an NFL team and the nickname of a Major League Baseball team. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Carol Burnett

2. Chesapeake Bay

3. Carl Bernstein

4. Charles Barkley

5. Canadian Bacon

Extra credit

1. Charlotte Bronte

2. Clara Barton