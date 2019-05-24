Any Questions #404: "Memorial Day"

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel switch spots for a show about Memorial Day.

Last week's challengeStart with the phrase BROWN RICE. Change one letter to an O and you can spell the names of two things (four letters and five letters) that a king or a queen might wear. What are the words?Answer: If you change the I to an O, you can spell ROBE and CROWN. THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “WORDS IN MEMORIAL DAY”On-air questions: For a lot of people, tonight is the start of a three-day weekend, with Memorial Day on Monday. Celebrated on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day honors members of the armed forces who died in service. It was officially named Memorial Day in federal law in 1967. In honor of Memorial Day, all of today’s answers can be spelled using the letters in “Memorial Day.” 1. What honorific is currently shared by Eric Garcetti, Francis Suarez, Marty Walsh, Pete Buttigieg and Bill de Blasio?2. Something a band sends to a record label; a building implosion, a segment of the population that may be “targeted.” 3. The Eternal City, The City Of Seven Hills 4. First name shared by misters Lanza, Lopez, Lemieux and the brother of Luigi 5. Naval rank reached by: David Farragut, George Dewey, and John McCain Sr. and Jr. Extra credit1. Bedelia, Earhart, and Dr. Shepherd of "Private Practice" and "Grey’s Anatomy."2. The better known nickname of the Motörhead bassist Ian Fraser Kilmister, who died in 2015. This week's challengeStart with the phrase PICNIC TABLE. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a seven-letter kitchen furnishing and a four-letter item often used to keep food fresh. What are the words? ANSWERSOn-air questions1. Mayor (two of those mayors are running for president; just three presidents were mayors first – Andrew Johnson in Greenville, Tenn., Grover Cleveland in Buffalo, and Cal Coolidge in Northampton, Mass.) 2. Demo 3. Rome 4. Mario (according to Nintendo canon, Mario’s brother Luigi’s last name is Mario, meaning Mario is named Mario Mario)5. Admiral (although it’s still an active rank, there have been no five-star admirals since the last from World War II, Chester Nimitz, died in 1966) Extra credit1. Amelia 2. Lemmy