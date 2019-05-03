Any Questions #401: Kentucky Derby Winners In Other Words

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel pour some juleps and stand under the twin spires on this week's show.

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase SECOND TIME. Change one letter to an S (not the one that's already there, as usual) and you can rearrange the result to spell a seven-letter word for types of television programs and a three-letter word for a room where scenes in those programs often take place. What are the words?

Answer: Change an E to an S and you can spell SITCOMS and DEN.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: Kentucky Derby Winners In Other Words

On-air questions: Well Mike, tomorrow marks a big day in a state you once lived in. It’s the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby, the most famous American horse race. The Run For The Roses is often called the fastest two minutes in sports. Our show is just a little longer than that, but today we’ll celebrate tomorrow’s big race with a quiz about Derby winners in other words. I’ll give you a description and a year, you name the winning horse.

1. 2011: An Australian movie from 2010 with Guy Pearce, Joel Edgerton, Ben Mendelsohn, and Jacki Weaver; a zoo-based theme part at Walt Disney World in Orlando; a classification of living things.

2. 1948: A quotation from a book in a scholarly work; a parking ticket, for example; an official commendation.

3. 1947: Sully Sullenberger; Iceman, Maverick, and Goose; Chuck Yeager

4. 1884: Westchester County village; Gatsby love interest; president before Lincoln

5. 1935: The largest city in Nebraska but not its capital; with “Beach,” a code name for a landing zone on D-Day; a mail order steak company founded in 1917.

Extra credit

1. 1894: “Lock Her Up;” “Hell no, we won’t go;” “Yes, we can!;” “J-E-T-S JETS, JETS JETS!”

2. 1953: Song title shared by CSN and The Grateful Dead; the first film by director John Carpenter; a celestial object that emits no visible light but is noticed when it eclipses other bodies.

This week's challenge

Start with the name of 1996 Kentucky Derby winner Grindstone. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a five-letter place where food is served and a five-letter utensil you might find there. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Animal Kingdom

2. Citation

3. Jet Pilot

4. Buchanan

5. Omaha

Extra credit

1. Chant

2. Dark Star

