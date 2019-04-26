Any Questions #400: Rhymes With "Mack"

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel mark their 400th show with a special guest: Mackenzie Astin.

Last week's challenge

Start with the word STAR-SPANGLED. Change one letter to a D and you can rearrange the result to spell a seven-letter word for what an airplane does at the beginning of its journey and a five-letter word for what it does at the end of its journey. What are the words?

Answer: If you change the G to a D, you can spell DEPARTS and LANDS.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: RHYMES WITH "MACK"

On-air questions: It’s Special Guest Answerer time. In fact, it’s Special Returning Guest Answerer time. This week, we are joined once again by actor, L.A. Dodgers fan, and all-around good guy Mackenzie Astin. Since you, Mack, are back for a second crack at our quiz, the last word of the correct answer to each question this week will rhyme with “Mack.”

1. She voiced Jessie in Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 3, she was nominated for an Oscar for her roles in Working Girl and In & Out, and she has starred in ten films with her brother John, including 1987’s Say Anything… and 2000’s High Fidelity. Who is she?

2. What variety of cheese is supposedly named for the California town where, in the 18th century, an order of Franciscan friars originally produced it and the man who is credited with mass marketing and popularizing it?

3. Airing as the twentieth episode of the eighth season of the animated series Family Guy, "Something, Something, Something, Dark Side" is the second of three episodes – along with "Blue Harvest" and "It's A Trap!" that collectively parody a famous movie trilogy. Which movie does "Something, Something, Something, Dark Side" specifically parody?

4. Released in May of 1966, and the first of the band’s songs to feature a sitar, what Rolling Stones song tells the listener what Mick Jagger wants to do when he sees a red door?

5. Originally used in the 1950s for a group of friends that gathered at the home of Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart, what term was reportedly never used after Bogart's death by any of its members, including Joey Bishop, Peter Lawford, and Sammy Davis, Jr.?

Extra credit

1. What chain began as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park in New York City in 2001 and, as of January 2019, operates just over 200 franchises around the world?

2. What do we call a simple biscuit – often made of just flour and water – that was commonly used for sustenance on long voyages or during military campaigns?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase SECOND TIME. Change one letter to an S (not the one that's already there, as usual) and you can rearrange the result to spell a seven-letter word for types of television programs and a three-letter word for a room where scenes in those programs often take place. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Joan Cusack

2. Monterey Jack

3. The Empire Strikes Back

4. "Paint It Black"

5. The Rat Pack

Extra credit

1. Shake Shack

2. Hardtack