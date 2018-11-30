Any Questions #379: "11"

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel switch seats for an 11-based quiz.

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase MIDDLE PAIR. Change one letter to a N and you can spell two five-letter words associated with fabric. What are the words?

Answer: If you can change the R to an N, you can spell DENIM and PLAID.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: Eleven

On-air questions: Well, Mike, this is a rare month when we have five Fridays and hence five shows. Today also marks the last day of November, the 11th month. In honor of this trivia- and turkey-packed month, today’s show is all about famous 11s.

1. The sixth-most abundant metal in the earth’s crust, element No. 11 on the Periodic Table is found below Lithium and above Potassium in the leftmost column. Taking its symbol from the Latin “natrium,” by what name do we know this element?

2. “The Blueprint 3” came about in 2009 and was a sequel to albums released in 2001 and 2002. It was the 11th studio album to go to No. 1 on the charts and featured songs like “Run This Town,” “On to the Next One,” and “Empire State Of Mind,” featuring Alicia Keys. What is the name of the artist who broke an Elvis Presley record for chart success with this album?

3. Virginia was the 10th on June 25th, 1788 and North Carolina the 12th on Nov. 21, 1789. Between those came New York, on July 26th, 1788—when it became the 11th state to do what?

4. 11 is the lowest number NOT yet retired by the New York Yankees. What 35-year-old outfielder, the Yankees’ longest-tenured player, currently wears 11, and will continue to do so after signing a one-year extension in 2019?

5. Played by the British actress Millie Bobby Brown, Eleven is a character with some supernatural powers on what Netflix series, which began as a Duffer Brothers tribute to movies like E.T.?

Extra credit

1. “Eleven” is the name of a 1970 short story collection by the same author who wrote a series of novels about Tom Ripley, including “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” and “The Price Of Salt,” which was adapted into the Oscar-nominated 2015 film “Carol.” Who wrote these works?

2. He pledged to serve just one term as president, but the 11th U.S. president was previously Speaker of the House and governor of Tennessee. What is his name?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase STRANGER THINGS. Drop an R and you can spell a two-word phrase that describes what happens when a tropical storm becomes a hurricane. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Sodium

2. Jay-Z

3. To join the union (during this year, New York City was the capital of the state and the nation)

4. Brett Gardner (as a bonus fact, No. 8 has been retired by the Yankees twice, for Yogi Berra and Bill Dickey)

5. Stranger Things (season three is expected to be released in the middle of 2019)

Extra credit

1. Patricia Highsmith

2. James Polk (he is tied with four others with the shortest last name of any president)

