Barbara Redfield is a retired teacher and writer in Big Indian, New York.

A Secret Hoarder

Last Wednesday a Hudson Valley auctioneer, came to pick up my beloved antiques and family memorabilia. My secret confession is that I am a borderline "hoarder". I have been careful to hide the "stuff" in boxes and closets out of sight of friends, relatives and particularly from my own everyday world.

Unfortunately my addiction to saving, rescuing and just plain acquiring has had many hidden-from-sight storage areas... an attic, two large walk in closets, a basement and a separate large storage room. Needless to say all of them were packed to the rafters! This is all in addition to a house that was decorated in what some might call "cluttered Victoriana". I, however, prefer to remember my goddaughter walking in one day at age 6 and saying, "Aunt Barb, I didn't know you lived in a museum!"