Another Democrat Seeks Ulster County Comptroller Post

Another person has jumped into the race for Ulster County Comptroller after fourth-term Democrat Elliot Auerbach said earlier this month that he will join the New York state comptroller’s office. On Wednesday, certified public accountant Lisa Cutten said she will run for the county post as a Democrat.

She has been the county’s Director of Accountability, Compliance and Efficiency since 2014.

Democrat March Gallagher, the president and CEO of Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley, said on May 3 that she will run for county comptroller.