Another Court Nixes Trump Push To Cut 'Sanctuary City' Funds

A federal judge says the Trump administration can't withhold over $29 million from six states and New York City in a clash over their immigration policies as so-called "sanctuary" jurisdictions.

Friday's decision comes as lawmakers in Troy mull a resolution affirming the city as a “Sanctuary City.” The ruling  involves several  states including Connecticut, Massachusetts, and the state and city of New York.

Other federal courts have issued similar rulings.

The government imposed new conditions last year on a public safety grant. The new requirements included telling federal agents when immigrants in the country illegally are getting out of custody.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos says the conditions are unconstitutional.

Democratic New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood says withholding the money was "a political attack at the expense of our public safety."

