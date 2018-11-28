Andrew Pallotta: SRPs, The Unsung Heroes Of Public Education

When you think about New York State’s public education system, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? For most people, it’s a teacher standing in front of a chalk board.

But for those of us who have worked as teachers, we know we can’t do it alone. If classroom educators are the face of public education, its backbone is the School Related Professionals who stand shoulder to shoulder with us.

People like Chatham bus driver Darci Ordway, who started driving because the work schedule gave her more time with her children, but stayed on — even after they finished school — because she loved the job.

Or people like my friend Calvin Edwards, who worked with me as a paraprofessional in the Bronx when I was in the classroom. Due to health issues, and difficulties getting the college coursework he needed, Calvin spent 26 years earning his bachelor’s degree, finally graduating this May. I have no doubt that he’ll reach his goal of becoming a science teacher and will soon be leading a class of his own. But in the meantime, he’s still out there working hard as a paraprofessional.

These are the dedicated men and women who keep our public schools running. They drive our kids safely to school; they cook them nutritious meals at lunchtime; and they work to keep our classrooms and hallways spotlessly clean.

At nearly 100,000 strong, they’re school secretaries and nurses; teachers’ aides and assistants; bus drivers and cafeteria workers.

Since they do important work, it’s easy to forget that some paraprofessional titles are still relatively new. They only truly emerged in 1965 when the Elementary and Secondary Education Act provided millions to public schools to help them combat poverty. School leaders hired thousands of primarily African-American and Latino mothers to work in neighborhood schools.

They figured the new workers would help improve instruction and discipline by bringing aspects of the local community into the schools. And they were right. The new hires helped the schools forge stronger bonds with the surrounding neighborhood, leading to better communication between parents and educators.

NYSUT’s largest local affiliate — the United Federation of Teachers — organized its first paraprofessional local in 1969. In the nearly 50 years since, these men and women have transformed our schools, playing outsized roles in making public education a success. Union membership has also transformed their lives.

SRPs enjoy good health care benefits, a dignified retirement through the state’s pension system and opportunities for further education and career growth.

And although many SRPs still earn less than they should, their union membership earns them higher salaries than is often found in the private sector.

Sticking with the union also allows School-Related Professionals to fight back collectively to improve their workplaces. For example, union-backed legislation signed by Gov. Cuomo this fall extends them some form of due process. This ensures that these committed professionals can’t be dismissed on a whim.

New York State’s School-Related Professionals have our back, so it’s important that we have theirs in return. So this holiday season, when you thank your child’s teachers, don’t forget to also send a kind word to their SRPs.

They help keep the wheels of our public schools running smoothly. And for that and more, they deserve our heartfelt thanks.

Andy Pallotta, a former elementary teacher, is president of the more than 600,000-member New York State United Teachers.

