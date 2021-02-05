"An Anatomy Of Pain" By Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen

Pain is a universal yet unique experience, not only to those undergoing it but to caretakers and loved ones of those suffering—even medical practitioners themselves often fail to grasp the complexities between our minds and bodies and how they interact when dealing with pain.

Throughout history we’ve tried to prevent and eradicate the effects of pain, which has resulted in a highly medicated population and a booming opiates industry.

To get to the root of pain, the new book "An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering" by Dr. Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen, a Visiting Professor at the Manchester Metropolitan University and a member of the Faculty of Pain Medicine affiliated to the Royal College of Anesthetists. In his book, Laklhen explains and clarifies pain and pain treatments in their many forms.