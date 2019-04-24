American Lung Association: Most Americans Breathe Polluted Air

According to the American Lung Association, more than 140 million people are breathing unhealthy air — 7 million more than last year.

The 2019 "State of the Air" report card, released Wednesday, is based on data recorded during 2015, ‘16 and ‘17, three of the warmest years on record. Findings include more than four in 10 people nationwide live where pollution levels are too often dangerous to breathe.

The ALA's Michael Seilback: "Over 9.9 million New Yorkers live in counties with failing air quality. That equates to over 50 percent of New York residents."

The ALA's Director of Advocacy Elizabeth Hamlin notes despite climate change, the Albany area got good marks: Albany received a B for High Ozone Days and an A in particle pollution. "The Albany, Buffalo, Syracuse, Elmira areas each reached their lowest year-round particle pollution ever and each was ranked as one of the cleanest cities in the country for short-term particle pollution."