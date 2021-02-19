"American Kompromat" By Craig Unger

Daniel Silva is the award-winning, #1 New York Times bestselling author of "The Unlikely Spy," "The Mark of the Assassin," "The Marching Season," "The Kill Artist," "The English Assassin," "The Confessor," "A Death in Vienna," "Prince of Fire," "The Messenger," "The Secret Servant," "Moscow Rules," "The Defector," "The Rembrandt Affair," "Portrait of a Spy," "The Fallen Angel," "The English Girl," "The Heist," "The English Spy," "The Black Widow," and "House of Spies." He is best known for his long-running thriller series starring spy and art restorer Gabriel Allon.

His new Allon novel, "The Other Woman," takes place in an isolated village in the mountains of Andalusia, a mysterious Frenchwoman begins work on a dangerous memoir. It is the story of a man she once loved in the Beirut of old, and a child taken from her in treason’s name. The woman is the keeper of the Kremlin’s most closely guarded secret. Long ago, the KGB inserted a mole into the heart of the West—a mole who stands on the doorstep of ultimate power.

Only one man can unravel the conspiracy: Gabriel Allon, the legendary art restorer and assassin who serves as the chief of Israel’s vaunted secret intelligence service.