"American Kompromat" By Craig Unger

Craig Unger is the author of seven books, including the New York Times bestsellers "American Kompromat," "House of Bush," "House of Saud," and "House of Trump, House of Putin." For fifteen years he was a contributing editor for Vanity Fair, where he covered national security, the Middle East, and other political issues. A frequent analyst on MSNBC and other broadcast outlets, he was a longtime staffer at New York Magazine, has served as editor-in-chief of Boston magazine, and has contributed to Esquire, The New Yorker, and many other publications. He also appears frequently as analyst on MSNBC, CNN, and other broadcast outlets.
"American Kompromat: How the KGB Cultivated Donald Trump, and Related Tales of Sex, Greed, Power, and Treachery" tells a story about the dirty secrets of the most powerful people in the world including former U.S. President Donald Trump.