Alliance for Quality Education Names New Director

By 1 hour ago
  • Jasmine Gripper
    Jasmine Gripper
    Alliance For Quality Education

One of New York’s more influential education groups will be under new leadership in January. Jasmine Gripper, currently the legislative director of the Alliance for Quality Education, will become the organization’s executive director in January, taking over for Billy Easton who is stepping down after 14 years. 

Gripper tells WAMC’s Brian Shields the Alliance, which was involved in a high-profile lawsuit against the state over school funding, remains committed to a quality education for all students across the state.

