All MA Residents Can Get Vaccinated Starting April 19

Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that all Massachusetts residents age 16 and older will be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine beginning April 19.

Even before that date, residents age 60 and older and workers considered essential can get a vaccine starting March 22, while those 55 and older can get a shot beginning April 5. Essential workers eligible for a vaccination starting March 22 include those who work at supermarkets and convenience stores, restaurant workers, transit employees and funeral home workers.

"We all know that the anxiety that's created by this process can be stressful for many people and we hope that this clarity will help everybody plan ahead and know what to expect and when," Baker said Wednesday. 

Baker said the state should receive about 316,000 first and second doses for next week including 170,000 first doses.

