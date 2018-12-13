Albany Symphony Orchestra To Perform "Viennese Classics" At Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

There is a pair of opportunities to see the Albany Symphony Orchestra this coming weekend at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. The performance is entitled “Viennese Classics” and features the music of Strauss and the world premiere of Benjamin Wallace’s “Chocolate Waltzes.”

The concert celebrates the holidays and the life and legacy of Dr. Heinrich Medicus. Born on Christmas Eve 1918 in Zurich, Switzerland, Dr. Medicus was an accomplished nuclear physicist, professor, a passionate philanthropist, and a longtime friend of the Albany Symphony.

ASO maestro David Alan Miller, who learned this week he has received his third Grammy award nomination, joins us along with composer Ben Wallace.