Albany Police: One Killed, Four Others Injured In Central Avenue Shooting

A woman was killed and four others injured in a shooting Saturday night on Central Avenue in Albany.

Authorities say officers responded to a building on the 200 block of Central Avenue just west of Robin Street around 11 p.m.

Three women, ages 27, 32, and 37, were located at the scene with gunshot wounds. They were transported to Albany Medical Center hospital, where the 32-year-old was pronounced deceased. The others sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Later, two men reportedly entered the emergency room with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. It was determined the men were also shot during the incident on Central Avenue.

No further details including the identity of the woman killed have yet been released. A portion of Central Avenue near the scene remained closed to Sunday this morning.