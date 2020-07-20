 Albany Officials Reiterate Importance Of Social Distancing And Avoiding Large Gatherings | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Albany Officials Reiterate Importance Of Social Distancing And Avoiding Large Gatherings

By 57 minutes ago
  • 10th ward Councilor Owusu Awane and City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs on Albany's Hudson Ave.
    10th ward Councilor Owusu Awane and City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs on Albany's Hudson Ave.
    WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

A July 4th party on Albany's Hudson Avenue has been identified as ground zero for a COVID-19 outbreak. Officials gathered on the street Monday afternoon to emphasize the importance of mask-wearing and social distancing.

Standing next to a poster bearing the message "Mask Up or Shut Down," Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and other officials warned that if reopening is to continue and if students are going to go back to school, this is not the time to disregard social distancing protocols.

"Think about that. One party. 22 positive cases. Many of the photos of this event showed individuals not wearing masks, not social distancing. Many of the photos of this event showed individuals not wearing masks, not social distancing. Sharing drinks, sharing food, sharing plates, all of the types of things that are a really bad idea, period, but not permitted during pause."

Sheehan reiterated what the state’s "pause" order means.

"We are now on Phase 4, but that doesn't mean that anything goes. Gatherings are limited to fifty people or fifty percent of the normal capacity of the space."

Sheehan and Police Chief Eric Hawkins said police were not aware of the Hudson Avenue party because no one notified authorities. Hawkins added if you witness any large gatherings where social distancing is not being practiced, you should call the police.

"What we saw out here the other night was something that endangered the entire community. And what we're asking for is for people in here and anyplace else here in the community is to simply adhere to the requirements of the governor's executive order."

Asked about protestors gathering to promote various causes, Hawkins said generally they've been compliant and organizers have been willing to work with law enforcement. He adds his officers carry extra masks in case someone forgets to bring one to a march or protest.

"What we've seen is that these peaceful protests are being hijacked by those who have other motives, hoping to incite violence, damage property and hurt other people. So it's not necessarily the demonstrations that worry me, it's the individuals who are infiltrating these demonstrations that we're concerned about."

Hudson Avenue is an extremely diverse neighborhood made up of homeowners, renters, immigrants and college students. Representatives of area colleges took turns at the podium: University at Albany Vice President for Student Affairs Michael Christakis says students are expected to adhere to the same mask and social distancing rules as everybody else.

"It's so important that so many campuses are represented here today because getting this right will require the cooperation of all of the region's colleges and universities. Like so many of us, our students have been through a lot these last five months. And as President [Havidan] Rodriguez has often said, 'getting through this together will require flexibility and empathy.' But there are some things on which we cannot be flexible. So let me be clear. We will not tolerate off-campus behavior that needlessly endangers the health and safety of others. Period."

Albany Common Councilor Owusu Anane represents the neighborhood:

"Take this seriously. Because if you don't, not only are you risking a full shutdown again, but you're putting everyone's life on the line."

Albany County said Monday there are 67 active COVID-19 cases in county.

Tags: 
social distancing
COVID-19
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan
Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins
UAlbany
Owusu Anane

Related Content

Cuomo Says He'll Shut Down Restaurants If They Break Rules

By 1 hour ago
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking July 20, 2020.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/50133205128/

Governor Andrew Cuomo is threatening to shut down bars and restaurants in New York if the establishments and local authorities don’t crack down on violations that Cuomo says could spread COVID-19. 

Springfield's Top Health Official Sounds Alarm Over People Not Wearing Face Masks

By 2 hours ago
WAMC

The number of new COVID-19 cases occurring day-to-day remains low in the largest city in western Massachusetts.  But, Springfield’s top health official is sounding an alarm.

Albany Common Council Discusses Policing Reforms Amid Summer Of Protest

By Jul 9, 2020
Protesters swarm a June 4 Albany Common Council press conference outside City Hall.
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

The Albany Common Council is moving ahead with police reform proposals.