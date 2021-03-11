Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan On Alleged Executive Mansion Incident, Cuomo's Standing, And COVID Relief

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says the city police department is not actively investigating an alleged incident at the executive mansion last year in which Gov. Andrew Cuomo is accused, by an unidentified aide, of groping her during a private meeting.

The alleged incident was first reported by the Times Union.

In an interview with WAMC, Sheehan, a Democrat like Cuomo, says the unidentified woman made it clear to the city and the state that she wants to speak investigators working under the auspices of state Attorney General Letitia James.

"Typically the city would have no role in incidents that occur on state property," Sheehan said. "Last night, oru police chief contacted me and said that the state police had wanted to put them in contact with Beth Garvey to have her provide them with information about the incident that was alleged to have occured at the governor's mansion, and the department kind of went back and forth on that. I was trying to get clarification as to why we were being contacted. Ultimately, that conversation did occur and the police department took down the information."

Sheehan says the woman did not want to pursue a criminal complaint, and prefers to speak with investigators assigned to investigate the claims against Cuomo by AG James.

"I completely respect that decision," Sheehan said.

Sheehan says the allegations against Cuomo are "very troubling," but said she should leave it up to state lawmakers as to whether the governor should resign.

Asked about relief Albany will receive as part of the $1.9T COVID-19 package signed by President Biden, Sheehan said it is "a huge sigh of relief."

She plans to announce spending priorities for the aid on Friday.