Albany High Students Help City Prepare For Henry Johnson Day

Students from Albany High have been helping the city prepare to observe Henry Johnson Day.

Albany High’s Junior ROTC Henry Johnson Battalion polished the statues of the World War I hero in Washington and Livingston Park. Major David Erickson is a Senior Army Instructor at Albany High:

“Today’s a day off from school and we have about 25 students out here today.”

Ninth-grader Tonema Micra says polishing the statue is important.

“Because other people will come and visit too and also to keep the memory of what he has done in the history in the past.”

The Henry Johnson Award for Distinguished Community Service will be awarded June 5th to Albany School District Board Member and activist Tabetha Wilson. Johnson, an African American, posthumously received the Medal of Honor from President Obama in 2015.