Albany Gun Violence: 4 Shot Saturday Night

A weekend shooting in Albany claimed four victims.

Police say it happened around 7:40 Saturday night near First and Quail streets, with reports of shots fired...  Shortly after the call, staff from Albany Medical Center Hospital also notified police that four males, ages 18, 22, 28 and 29, all had entered the emergency room with gunshot wounds.  The 18-year-old was later pronounced dead at the hospital due to injuries he sustained during the shooting. The other three remain hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.  Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police.

